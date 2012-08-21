Found It! Miranda Kerr's Runway Red Lipstick

Image zoom Graham Denholm/Getty; Courtesy Photo (2)

Miranda Kerr hit the runway for David Jones in Australia wearing with a pretty red pout painted by makeup artist Napoleon Perdis. “Whenever I do Miranda’s makeup backstage, I always customize the colors I use for her specifically,” said Perdis, who used a combination of his own DeVine Goddess Lipstick in Aphrodite, and the NP Set Lip Balm in Baja. “I started with a rich crimson base, and layered the cherry red balm on top to make it more modern. It gave Miranda’s lips a creamy depth without looking too glossy.” Pick up the lipstick, priced at $24, at nordstrom.com, and the balm for $10 at target.com.

