Found It! Mila Kunis's Favorite Necklace (She Bought It for Her Pals, Too!)

Mila Kunis is one of three Oz the Great and Powerful stars who grace the cover of InStyle's March issue, and inside, she gave us all the details about what you will (and won't) find her wardrobe. One thing that tops her list of favorites? This necklace by jewelry designer Dana Rebecca. "It's really delicate: black diamonds in a row and a rose gold chain," Kunis tells InStyle of the piece, which she wears almost every day. "I just bought the same one for all my closest girlfriends. They each had complimented me on it, separately, at one point or another, so I thought it would be wonderful if we all could share it." And you can share it, too—the charm, featuring .04 carats of black diamonds on a 14k rose gold chain, is available for $220 at danarebeccadesigns.com.

Plus, go behind-the-scenes at the March cover photo shoot!

MORE:• See the Oz Stars With Their iMadeFace Makeovers!• Try On Hairstyles From the Oz stars!• Beauty Breakdown: Makeup from the Oz Premiere