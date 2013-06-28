Found It! Maggie Gyllenhaal's Sheer Magenta Lip Color

How perfect is Maggie Gyllenhaal's fuchsia lip? The sheer, glossy finish is a welcome change from the thick, opaque hues on the market, but still packs just as much drama. "The inspiration for her look was a modern-day Hello Dolly," said her makeup artist Molly R. Stern. "I wanted her skin to be flushed and healthy with a pop of a lip, and a whole lot of lashes." To create the hue, Stern blended two different shades from Drew Barrymore's Flower Cosmetics line, opting for the High Shine Lip Colors in Sweet Peony, and Petunia Petals. She applied the candy pink all over, then blended the deep berry at the center of Gyllenhaal's lips. "The effect gave her lips an added pout and allowed for a subtle punch," Stern added. Shop the colors for $10 each at walmart.com, and catch Gyllenhaal's new film White House Down, in theaters today.

Shop more celebrity lipsticks.

