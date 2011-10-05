Found It! Lea Michele's Sexy Minidress

Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Courtesy of ASOS
Betony Toht
Oct 05, 2011 @ 11:25 am

Lea Michele likes to take fashion into her own hands. Before, the style rule-breaker confessed she was once told to never wear black, and she didn't listen (thankfully!). Her latest trick? Wearing an ASOS lace tunic top as a leg-baring ultra-mini. Clearly, this style switch-up works best for the petite (the Glee star is 5'3"), though taller fashionistas can get an equally chic (if less daring) look by adding a pair of skinny jeans. Pick up the piece for $53 at asos.com

Plus: See Lea's latest looks in the gallery!

MORE:Where Can I Find… More Celeb Outfits!Shop Lea Michele's Glee LookLea Michele's Rule-Breaking Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!