Found It! Lea Michele's Sexy Minidress

Lea Michele likes to take fashion into her own hands. Before, the style rule-breaker confessed she was once told to never wear black, and she didn't listen (thankfully!). Her latest trick? Wearing an ASOS lace tunic top as a leg-baring ultra-mini. Clearly, this style switch-up works best for the petite (the Glee star is 5'3"), though taller fashionistas can get an equally chic (if less daring) look by adding a pair of skinny jeans. Pick up the piece for $53 at asos.com.

