Found It! Lauren Conrad's Patterned Skirt

Nick Rood/Young Hollywood/Getty Images; Courtesy Photo
Josephine Cusumano
Jun 12, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

Lauren Conrad is on tour promoting her latest book Infamous, the third and final installment of best-selling The Fame Game series. For her stop at the Young Hollywood studios in Los Angeles, the style star picked out this pretty patterned skirt by Sachin + Babi. The "Reece" skirt is made of cotton and features an embroidered geometric print with tiny flowers integrated within it. Scoop up the style look for $275 at anthropologie.com, and pick up her latest read for $19 at amazon.com.

See more of Lauren's best looks.

