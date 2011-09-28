Found It! Lauren Conrad's Cute Leopard Flats

Lauren Conrad knows how to mix high and low for her accessories. Over the weekend, the reality-star-turned-designer toted a Chloe handbag, which is currently priced at $1,275 at bluefly.com (and that's on sale). However, she finished her look with more wallet-friendly items, like gold metal frame Ray Ban sunglasses, available for $139 at ray-ban.com, and cute leopard flats that she designed for her LC Lauren Conrad line for Kohl's. Pick up your own pair at kohls.com for $40, currently on sale from its original $55 price tag.

