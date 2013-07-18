Found It! Lake Bell's Tangerine Lipstick

Yesterday at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, Lake Bell gave her deep emerald gown extra drama with a vivid orange lip. "I wanted Lake's ESPY Awards makeup to have a glamorous yet laid back feel to it," her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin said. Goodwin went easy on the eyes and created a fresh-faced look for the star, topping off her glowing complexion with a swipe of Chanel's Rouge Allure Velvet Matte Lip Color in La Favorite. "It's a beautiful orange-red," she added. The slight red tones make this hue less intimidating than the day-glo citrus lipsticks on the market, and thanks to the matte finish, it's guaranteed to last even in summer's climbing temps. Shop the color for $34 at chanel.com.

