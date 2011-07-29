Found It! Kyle Richards' Sequined Jacket

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently glammed up a basic black outfit with a sequined jacket, and we found all the designer details on her sparkly topper! The blazer is by Zara, and it features side pockets and a single button closure. Find it for $129 at Zara stores and Zara.com.

