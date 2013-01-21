Found It! Kristen Bell's Lovely Lulu Frost Necklace

Mom-to-be Kristen Bell—she's almost seven months pregnant—stopped by the InStyle studio at the Sundance Film Festival wearing a Michael Kors sweater, Paige maternity jeans, and a Skinny Tees undershirt, which she accessorized with a chunky Lulu Frost necklace. The look-at-me accessory can be yours: Pick it up for $245 (on sale from $350) at lulufrost.com.

Plus, go behind the scenes at Sundance!

MORE SUNDANCE: • Inside Sundance’s Parties• Sundance Film Festival Kicks-Off• Naomi Watts’s Effortless Lip Look