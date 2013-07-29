Found It! Kelly Ripa's Easy Printed Summer Dress

Kelly Ripa headed to the Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill, New York this weekend to co-host Super Saturday 16, an annual designer garage sale in the Hamptons that raises money for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund (this year pulled in $3.5 million for the non-profit!). For the day of marathon outdoor shopping and mingling, the talk show host chose an airy navy and white printed silk design from Intermix. "I just wore this on the show on Wednesday, but I said, 'I’m going to wear it for Super Saturday.' It’s a great day!" Shop the style for exclusively at intermixonline.com for $188.

