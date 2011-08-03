Found It! Katie Holmes' Crochet Sweater

Getty Images for The Tonight Show; Courtesy of Madewell
Kelci Shipley
Aug 03, 2011 @ 10:45 am

InStyle's August cover girl Katie Holmes stopped by The Tonight Show with Jay Leno last night wearing a golden-brown crochet sweater. If you like the neutral tone as much as Holmes did, scoop it up at Madewell.com for $98 (also available in white). The actress paired her top with fire-engine red Isabel Marant pants, a fun styling idea to make the fall sweater more summer-friendly.

Want to ask us Where Can I Find...? Leave your celebrity outfit questions in the comments! Plus, see Katie and more '90s teen stars all grown up in the gallery.

MORE:Where Can I Find… More Celeb Outfits!Found It! Kyle Richards' Sequin Jacket InStyle's August Cover Girl Is... Katie Holmes! Katie on the Middletons: Kate or Pippa?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!