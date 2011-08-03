Found It! Katie Holmes' Crochet Sweater

InStyle's August cover girl Katie Holmes stopped by The Tonight Show with Jay Leno last night wearing a golden-brown crochet sweater. If you like the neutral tone as much as Holmes did, scoop it up at Madewell.com for $98 (also available in white). The actress paired her top with fire-engine red Isabel Marant pants, a fun styling idea to make the fall sweater more summer-friendly.

Want to ask us Where Can I Find...? Leave your celebrity outfit questions in the comments! Plus, see Katie and more '90s teen stars all grown up in the gallery.

