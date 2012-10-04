Found It! Katharine McPhee's Shining-Star Look

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty

Smash’s Katharine McPhee takes her shining-star status literally, showing up to last night’s Samsung’s Galaxy SIII celebration in New York City wearing shimmer from head to toe. She layered a snakeskin sequin jacket from Joe’s Jeans ($360 at joesjeans.com) over a sheer Rebecca Taylor camisole, which she paired with silver glitter-infused black skinnies by J. Brand (on sale for $92, down from $205, on theoutnet.com). "I just kind of threw this together,” she told us, proving a little shine can amp up any look.

