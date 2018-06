Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks regal even when pushing a grocery cart. Her secret? Flawlessly fitted cropped jeans from Paige Denim. Pick up your own pair for $189 at paigeusa.com.

Want to ask us Where Can I Find…? Leave your outfit questions in the comments! Plus, look back at all of Catherine’s North American tour outfits in the gallery.

MORE:• Where Can I Find… More Celeb Outfits!• Are You a Kate or a Pippa?• Get Duchess-Inspired Nail Polish