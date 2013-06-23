Found It! Karlie Kloss' Shimmery Smoky Eye

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Target; Courtesy Photo; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 23, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

What's the easiest way to give your smoky eye something extra? Add some sparkle! That's what Karlie Kloss did at the FEED USA and Target launch party, where her makeup artist Sir John Barnett accented her sleek Jason Wu dress with a shimmery shadow. "I'm wearing an eye shadow palette by Tom Ford -- it has a matte black shade, a sparkly color, and two more included," she told InStyle.com. "His makeup line is amazing! I also love the creamy illuminator product." The palette Barnett chose was Tom Ford's Eye Color Quad in Titanium Smoke, and to recreate her look, we recommend blending the inky noir hue across your lids first, then layering the shimmery color on top. Be sure to use a flat eye shadow brush to press the sparkle on, as a sweeping motion will cause the glitter to fall onto your foundation. Pick up the Tom Ford palette in Titanium Smoke for $75 at neimanmarcus.com.

See the best smoky eye tips.

MORE:• Karlie Kloss Cuts Her Hair Into a BobAlber Elbaz's Eye Makeup for LancomeGet Katie Chang's Subtle Smoky Eye

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!