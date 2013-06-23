Found It! Karlie Kloss' Shimmery Smoky Eye

What's the easiest way to give your smoky eye something extra? Add some sparkle! That's what Karlie Kloss did at the FEED USA and Target launch party, where her makeup artist Sir John Barnett accented her sleek Jason Wu dress with a shimmery shadow. "I'm wearing an eye shadow palette by Tom Ford -- it has a matte black shade, a sparkly color, and two more included," she told InStyle.com. "His makeup line is amazing! I also love the creamy illuminator product." The palette Barnett chose was Tom Ford's Eye Color Quad in Titanium Smoke, and to recreate her look, we recommend blending the inky noir hue across your lids first, then layering the shimmery color on top. Be sure to use a flat eye shadow brush to press the sparkle on, as a sweeping motion will cause the glitter to fall onto your foundation. Pick up the Tom Ford palette in Titanium Smoke for $75 at neimanmarcus.com.

