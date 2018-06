Julianne Hough enjoyed some beach time with boyfriend Ryan Seacrest in Miami this weekend, and we have the designer details on her blue and white bikini—it's by Shimmi! Hough worked a triangle top by the brand, but a similar bandeau style is currently available at Net-A-Porter.com for $185. For more celebrity swimwear style, click through the gallery!

