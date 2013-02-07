Found It! Jessica Pare's Bold Red Lipstick from Her InStyle Photo Shoot

Did you catch our behind-the-scenes video of Jessica Paré at our March fashion shoot? We loved the statement her true red lip made against her clean skin, and we found the exact shade with the help of Paré's makeup artist Kate Lee. "I chose a matte red so the color would appear intense, but also because Jessica in full lipstick and gloss would have been too much," said Lee, who picked Chanel's Rouge Allure in Passion. Also, while Pare's lip shape appeared super-precise, Lee did not use any liner. "I tend to apply from the bullet, blend with a lip brush into a shape I like, then blot with an oil blotting sheet," Lee added. "I powder the lip line with translucent loose powder, then apply the color again." This ensures a super-saturated finish minus the heavy feeling. Pick up a tube of the same hue for $34 at chanel.com.

Plus, shop more celebrity lipsticks!

MORE:• Jessica Paré's Emmy Dress: See the Sketch• Mad Men Season 6 Begins Filming!• Jessica Paré Inspires Mad Men's Banana Republic Line