Found It! Jessica Alba's Orange Golden Globes Lipstick

It might have been chilly in Los Angeles at tonight's Golden Globes, but Jessica Alba was bronzed and glowing fresh from her Cabo vacation. She showed off her sun-kissed complexion in a peach Oscar de la Renta mermaid gown and pop of color on her pout. Her makeup artist, Lauren Andersen told us, “The dress was the inspiration, I loved the contrast between her glowing skin and the matte orange lip. It’s an almost tropical shade that’s not an exact match for the dress but close.” Andersen chose Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Riviera, ($28 at hourglasscosmetics.com)—the velvety matte color delivers rich pigments and long-lasting coverage for up to 14 hours!

