Found It! Jessica Alba and Lauren Conrad's Personalized Necklace

Lauren Conrad and InStyle cover girl Jessica Alba both recently stepped out wearing a personalized gold necklace, and you can snag the same one! Their choice pick is the hand-engraved Signet Dog Tag necklace by Ariel Gordon, available in 14k gold for $590 on arielgordonjewelry.com. "Personalized jewelry is a staple in my wardrobe and is perfect to wear everyday," designer Ariel Gordon told InStyle.com. "A delicate necklace like this transitions well and will work with almost any outfit. Knowing that something was made just for you is always extra luxe." Shop the necklace now—in yellow gold, rose gold, or sterling silver—for your own little piece of personalization.

