Found It! Jennifer Hudson's Super Bowl Look

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy Photo (2)
Jennifer Davis
Feb 04, 2013 @ 5:47 pm

Jennifer Hudson performed “America the Beautiful” with the Sandy Hook school choir at last night's Super Bowl in a sleek black and white ensemble, and you can score her look. The singer paired her L’Wren Scott white pencil skirt with a Monika Chiang leather turtleneck body suit ($795 at monikachiang.com) and ankle-strap stilettos by Saint Laurent ($895 at ysl.com). Sharp!

Plus, shop more star style!

MORE:• Beyoncé's Halftime Performance in PhotosWatch the Full Halftime Performance• Alicia Keys Sings National Anthem

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!