Found It! Jennifer Hudson's Super Bowl Look

Jennifer Hudson performed “America the Beautiful” with the Sandy Hook school choir at last night's Super Bowl in a sleek black and white ensemble, and you can score her look. The singer paired her L’Wren Scott white pencil skirt with a Monika Chiang leather turtleneck body suit ($795 at monikachiang.com) and ankle-strap stilettos by Saint Laurent ($895 at ysl.com). Sharp!

