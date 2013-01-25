Found It! January Jones's Cute Red Sundance Sweater

Jan 25, 2013

January Jones looked cute-but-casual in her bright red sweater inside the InStyle suite at the Sundance Film Festival—and you can snag her look! The top is Zara's Turtle Neck Knitted Sweater, currently on sale for $30 (down from $80). "I always get confused when I see girls here that get all super glammed up," Jones told InStyle.com of her time in Park City, Utah. "It’s the only time you don’t have to! We cover up. I love it!" And we agree—head over to zara.com to shop the style now.

