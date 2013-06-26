Found It! Jamie Chung's Sheer Rose Lip Gloss

Translucent lip glosses have the amazing ability to transform an opaque lipstick or amp up your natural lip color. Jamie Chung (in JewelMint) went for the latter option at the Montblanc-sponsored 24 Hour Plays in Santa Monica, California when she paired a sheer red hue with her summery peach dress. The product she chose was Kevyn Aucoin's The Lip Gloss in Pasiflora, which is infused with a trio of moisturizing oils -- sunflower seed, castor, and lanolin -- to keep your pucker hydrated. And don't judge the color by its first impression! Although it looks like a deep sanguine red in the tube, one swipe imparts a slight tint that can be built upon for added drama. Pick up the color for $29 at nordstrom.com.

