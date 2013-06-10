Found It! Jaime King's Vegan Peachy Pink Lipstick

Ever since Jaime King announced her pregnancy via Twitter back in May, the actress has become conscious of removing harmful chemicals from her beauty routine. "I've been trying to avoid wearing any makeup unless I absolutely have to," the Hart of Dixie star told InStyle.com at the the Vidal Sassoon "Show Your Genius" contest in New York City. But when she does apply makeup, she reaches for vegan cosmetic line, Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics, the company that created the peachy pink long-wearing lip gloss she wore here. “I'm not trying to go hippy-dippy—we still need some fashion," she added. Score her shade, named Interlace, for $18 at occmakeup.com.

