Found It! How to Look Like Olivia Palermo for $50

Jennifer Davis
Jul 28, 2013 @ 1:00 pm

One of the reasons Olivia Palermo constantly lands in our Look of the Day section is because of her creative styling -- and this look fits the bill. The trendsetter mixed prints and colors like the pro when she paired her geometric patterned dress with leopard flats, a colorful statement necklace and a red bag. To top off the look, she went for a sporty mesh baseball jacket from Express -- an item you can score for just $50. Head to express.com to snag the transitional piece to wear with your next Palermo-inspired outfit.

