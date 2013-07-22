Found It! Hilary Duff's Pretty Pink Lip Gloss

Hilary Duff spent her Saturday afternoon hosting Fiji Water's pool party in Sag Harbor, New York during a weekend getaway to the Hamptons (her first visit ever!) and she maintained her sun-kissed summery look with a fresh swipe of bright pink lip gloss. Turns out, the color was one of a free gift she picked up a Sephora after cashing in all of her preferred-shopper points. "I'm a total product junkie," she said. "I had 5,000 bonus points from shopping at Sephora so much, so I got to pick a few things out for free." She had no idea one of her free picks, Sephora brand's Shiny Pin-Up Pink lip gloss, would become an instant fave. "I haven't really bought any of their makeup before because I always go in there knowing what I want. I tried it, and I was like, 'I like it!'" The ultra-shiny gloss is packed with shimmer to reflect light (perfect for extra sunny outings) and is made with moisturizer to keep your pucker hydrated. Shop it for $14 at sephora.com.

