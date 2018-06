Hailee Steinfeld hit Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence bash in a perfect summer outfit from her own closet—an ivory H&M sundress and gold-flecked Nine West espadrilles. Although the dress is no longer available, you can snap up the sandals on sale now for $39.60 at ninewest.com.

