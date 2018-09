Rocker mom Gwen Stefani blocked out the rays in a pair of ivory sunnies from Triwa. We love the contrast of these muted frames against her bold red lip. Pick up your own pair of the Henry style for $195 at triwa.com. Bonus: the Swedish accessories company offers free shipping on all of their signature styles!

See more of Gwen's best looks.

