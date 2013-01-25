Found It! Gwen Stefani's Blond Sunglasses

No Doubt lead singer and all-around rock star Gwen Stefani matched her shades to her signature bleached-blond 'do while out and about in Los Angeles—and we found them! They're Karen Walker's Number One cat eye sunglasses in Vanilla, with wood grain frames and dark gray lenses. Shop them at lagarconne.com for $250. If they’re cool enough for Gwen, they’re cool enough for us!

