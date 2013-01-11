Found It! Girls Star Allison Williams's Gold Eye Makeup

The theme for Allison Williams’s ensemble at the Girls season two premiere? Solid gold! The star continued the 24-karat feel from her Altuzarra dress to her shimmery makeup, and we loved her metallic shadow so much, we had to find out which products her makeup artist Julie Harris used! To bring out Williams's blue eyes, Harris used CARGO's Baja quad ($30), starting with the pale gold shade all over her lids. The deeper gold was blended into the star's crease and along her lower lash line. After a thick sweep of the brand's TexasLiner in black ($20; available in March), she applied the High Pigment Pencil ($16) to Williams's water line to give the look a smoky effect. Harris finished with three coats of CARGO's TexasLash Mascara ($21). Find the user-friendly liquid liner in stores starting in March, and shop the rest of the products on cargocosmetics.com now!

