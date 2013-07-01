Found It! Gabby Douglas's Perfect Red Lipstick

When in doubt, opt for a red lip! That's what Gabby Douglas did at the 2013 BET Awards, where she topped off her glamorous gown by Sherri Hill with a swipe of true crimson lipstick. We loved how it tied her look together while giving off a classic Old Hollywood vibe, so we just had to find out the exact shade she used. "I'm wearing Ruby Woo by MAC," Douglas told InStyle. While many opt to layer on the lip liner before sweeping on such a bold color, Douglas tried her hand at an easier method. "I apply only on the bottom lip and dab a little on the top," she added. "You don't want it to be too much and get all over the place." Great tip! Shop the color for $15 at maccosmetics.com.

— Brianna Deutsch