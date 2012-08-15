Found It! Gabby Douglas's Off-the-Mat Golden Look

Image zoom Margaret Norton/NBC/NBCU; Courtesy Photo (2)

Gabby Douglas likes her gold medal so much, she's coordinating her looks to it! For an appearance on The Tonight Show—with special guest Michelle Obama—the Olympic gymnast took a trip to the BCBG store on Rodeo Drive and picked out a gold lame pencil skirt and moto jacket. Shop the skirt for $198 at bcbg.com and the jacket for $798 at bcbg.com.

