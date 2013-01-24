Found It! Freida Pinto's Sundance Lip Look

Freida Pinto worked a winterfresh look throughout her time at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was on hand to promote the inspiring documentary about education in underprivileged communities, Girl Rising. "Freida radiates natural beauty and has gorgeous skin," makeup artist Kira Nasrat told InStyle.com of working with the star on site in Park City, Utah. "For a makeup artist, she's a dream come true to work with." To achieve her look, Nasrat used a combination of L'Oreal products (Pinto is a face for the beauty brand), including the label's Colour Riche Gloss in #162 Blushing Berry on her lips. "I wanted to enhance her natural warm glow by keeping her perfect skin moisturized and dewy in the crisp mountain air," Nasrat said. "For her lips I sparingly used a berry colored gloss more as a tint." Shop the product for $8 at drugstores nationwide.

