Found It! Emma Watson's Lip Gloss from The Bling Ring

What do bad girls wear to get glam? If you're Emma Watson in The Bling Ring, the answer is Chantecaille's Brilliant Gloss. To transform the cast into their fame-obsessed characters, the film's makeup artist Roz Music was equipped with an arsenal of the Chantecaille makeup, with the most notable product being the lip gloss Watson continually applies throughout the film (check out the trailer for proof). The shade favored by her character Nicki Neiers is Mirth, a candy pink hue, and thanks to the long-wearing formula, there's no need to reapply when you're on the lam. Pick up a tube for $33 at chantecaille.com, and catch The Bling Ring in theaters nationwide starting tomorrow.

