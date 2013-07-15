Found It! Emma Roberts' Soft Pink Lip Color

Between her low-key eye makeup, clean skin, and flushed lip, Emma Roberts' beauty look from the Persol Magnificent Obsessions event defined effortless summer beauty. "We went for fresh lips that were a perfect way to add color to her fair skin," said her makeup artist Nick Barose. "True pink can be too fussy, but a sheer berry adds a pop of color, which is great for a summer look." Barose chose the Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Soft Raspberry, a tawny pink with slight wine tones. "I dabbed it onto the entire lip, then added a bit more on the center to add depth and create a soft rose petal effect," he said. The crayon-shaped stylo makes application a breeze, and the infused mango and shea butters keep your pucker moisturized. Pick up the color for $9 at neutrogena.com.

