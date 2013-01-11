Found It! Emily Blunt's Critics' Choice Movie Awards Lipstick

At first glance, Emily Blunt’s bright red lipstick at the Critic's Choice Awards may seem like a tried-and-true crimson, but the faint pink tones give her retro look a current edge. "Once I saw the Miu Miu dress Emily was wearing, my inspiration became a modern Veronica Lake," her makeup artist Jenn Streicher said. Streicher used Armani's Lip Maestro in #503 on the star. "We kept the eyes simple with just a pop of color, and lots of lashes; bronzy, dewy skin, and of course the gorgeous lip color." The latest addition to Armani's Maestro family of products, the Lip Maestro's innovative gel formula delivers a vivid stain with a matte, satin finish. Plus, the non-sticky texture makes for a longer-lasting wear. Pick up the product at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com for $32!

