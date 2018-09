Beach weekend, here we come! Elizabeth Banks is set for summer in Splendid's flirty Parisian Tulip romper ($118; shopbop.com). To give a romper a sophisticated, grown-up appeal, take a cue from Banks and pair it with a wedge or a high heel. She added inches with Coach's Gemma style ($149; coach.com).

See more of Elizabeth's best looks.

