Found It! Chanel's Couture Runway Nail Polish

For Chanel’s spring 2013 couture show in Paris during Couture Fashion Week this week, creative director of makeup Peter Philips contrasted Karl Lagerfeld’s glamorous goth vision by painting the nails of each model with the brand's Le Vernis in Emprise. The pale peach hue made a fun, unexpected statement against the otherwise dark ensembles. And, unlike the sneak-previews of new colors that Chanel has showed off at couture shows in the past (i.e.: the label showed the Sky polish six months early), this shade is available now! Pick up a bottle for $27 at chanel.com.

