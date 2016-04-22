Chanel Iman Is Bringing Back the '90s Choker Necklace in a Big Way

Anyone who was around during the '90s knows that the choker was a staple accessory. Now, the tight-fitting necklace has experienced a revival of sorts, with everyone from Cara Delevigne to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sporting an iteration of the style, and notably, Taylor Swift declaring (mid-festival season, no less) that they're the new flower crowns. The latest off-duty model to jump on the trend? Chanel Iman.

Courtesy

The Dope actress, fresh off a jaunt to Coachella, wore a graphic rose gold choker with an interlocking hexagonal design and suede ties by Adornmode ($138; adornmode.com) to the Reed x Kohl's collection launch dinner at Kohl's PR showroom in New York City. And, like any '90s kid would, she smartly paired her bedazzled neck ornament with a leather biker jacket to round out her high-fashion-meets-grunge look.