Found It: The Celeb-Favorite Dress of the Summer

Few wardrobe pieces are as gratifying during the summer than the perfect sundress. And if you're short on inspiration, you can stop your search right here. See: Minka Kelly, Sophia Bush, and Emily Ratajkowski all spotted in the same breezy, off-the-shoulder frock by LA-based brand, Reformation. The Mariana Dress features a button-down front, midi length, A-line skirt, and a fitted waist. Best of all? The summery look is versatile to boot. Minka wore the dress to a Bastille Day event in Beverly Hills, Emily 'grammed herself in the striped cration on vacation in Positano, and Sophia chose it for a trip to Uganda (we featured it on our Instagram account!).

Reformation is known for its eco-friendly approach to fashion and celebs are turning to the brand for their sustainable fabrics and easy, feminine looks this summer. Count us on board.

Pick up Reformation’s Mariana Dress in Seaside ($198) on reformation.com.

