Found It! Catherine's Pink Sweater

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took a beachfront walk with her little sister and Pippa's boyfriend Alex Loudon this weekend in Llanddwyn Island, near her home of Anglesey, North Wales. For her casual stroll, she wore a lilac cowl-neck sweater with her denim leggings and wellies. Find the same cashmere top at JohnLewis.com for $82 (on sale from $165), available in limited sizes.

