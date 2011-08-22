Found It! Catherine's Pink Sweater

Radcliffe/BauerGriffinOnline; Courtesy of John Lewis
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 22, 2011 @ 2:00 pm

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took a beachfront walk with her little sister and Pippa's boyfriend Alex Loudon this weekend in Llanddwyn Island, near her home of Anglesey, North Wales. For her casual stroll, she wore a lilac cowl-neck sweater with her denim leggings and wellies. Find the same cashmere top at JohnLewis.com for $82 (on sale from $165), available in limited sizes.

PLUS! Look back at all of Duchess Catherine’s North American tour outfits in the gallery.

