Found It! Beyoncé's Most Recent Instagram Outfit

Beyoncé joined Instagram about six weeks ago, and since then, she's mostly filled her feed with super stylish shots of her posing in too-cool outfits. And we've found her latest one! The singer is wearing Helmut Lang's pointed cuff blazer in oxblood, with coordinating bordeaux and black skinnies, Rag & Bone's Grand Prix leather panel pants. You can get them both—the Lang jacket is available for $645 at barneys.com, and the pants are up for grabs on rag-bone.com for $253.

