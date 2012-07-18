Found It! Anne Hathaway's Berry Lip Stain

Image zoom Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection; Courtesy Photos

We loved Anne Hathaway’s sheer berry lip for the New York City premiere of The Dark Night Rises so much, we had to find out what she used! “Anne wore a white statuesque gown for the premiere, and I wanted to make sure her beauty was every bit as timeless as her dress,” said her makeup artist Kate Lee, who swiped Chanel’s Rouge Coco Lip Colour in Rivoli on the star to complement Hathaway's Prabal Gurung gown. While the shade goes on deep, Lee weakened the color by treating it as a stain. “I blotted and applied until I got the desired intensity, then I added a dab of Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream to add moisture,” she added. “The result was a beautiful rosy hue.” Pick up the wine-hued lipstick for $33 at chanel.com and the cream for $20 at elizabetharden.com.

See more celebrity lipstick tips!

MORE:• Travel Beauty Products• The Best Lipstick for Hot and Humid Days• Summer-Inspired Nail Art Ideas