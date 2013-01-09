Found It! AnnaSophia Robb's Favorite Mascara

With The Carrie Diaries premiering Monday, January 14th, all eyes are on the series' star AnnaSophia Robb—not to mention her ultra-defined lashes! Turns out, the actress is a fan of Jane Iredale's PureLash Mascara, and the trick to getting the natural effect just right lies all in the application. "Brushing through is key for no clumps," Robb advised. The mascara is infused with seaweed, wheat protein, and panthenol to hydrate and curl lashes, and the wand's evenly-spaced fibers allow the product to glide on with ease. Shop it for $18 at janeiredale.com.

