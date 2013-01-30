Found It! AnnaSophia Robb's Cherry Red Lipstick

Marianne Mychaskiw
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 30, 2013

While she keeps her wardrobe very eighties on The Carrie Diaries, AnnaSophia Robb looks very modern off-screen. The latest example: The star matched the red cherry print on her top to her lipstick while out for a round of press appearances in New York City. "AnnaSophia likes low-maintenance, minimal makeup, but wanted to look polished and cool for her appearances," said her makeup artist Hung Vanngo. "She likes a pop of color in her look, but doesn't want it to be too heavy." To give Robb a bold color accent, Vanngo used ck one's Pure Color Lipstick in Little Liar. At first glance, the color looks like a classic red, but the orange undertones give it a warm, summery feeling. Pick up a tube for $16 at ulta.com.

