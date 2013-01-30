Found It! AnnaSophia Robb's Cherry Red Lipstick

While she keeps her wardrobe very eighties on The Carrie Diaries, AnnaSophia Robb looks very modern off-screen. The latest example: The star matched the red cherry print on her top to her lipstick while out for a round of press appearances in New York City. "AnnaSophia likes low-maintenance, minimal makeup, but wanted to look polished and cool for her appearances," said her makeup artist Hung Vanngo. "She likes a pop of color in her look, but doesn't want it to be too heavy." To give Robb a bold color accent, Vanngo used ck one's Pure Color Lipstick in Little Liar. At first glance, the color looks like a classic red, but the orange undertones give it a warm, summery feeling. Pick up a tube for $16 at ulta.com.

