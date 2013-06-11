Found It! Amy Adams' Super-Red Lipstick From the Man of Steel Premiere

Amy Adams, who plays Lois Lane in the heroic new flick, mirrored the caped crusader's iconic "S" emblem with a bold red lip at the New York City premiere of Man of Steel last night. We loved how the subtle pink undertones gave the color a current feel. "I didn't want to do just a red lip with lighter eyes," said her makeup artist Stephen Sollitto. "We wanted the look to be a little softer, but with a modern twist." To achieve the effect, Sollitto used sheer aubergine and copper tones on her eyes, then chose Votre Vu's French Kiss Lipstick in Annette as the finishing touch. The balm-like texture allows room for versatility -- one swipe imparts a natural-looking flush, but can be built upon for a more dramatic pop of color. Pick up the hue for $23 when it hits votrevu.com in September.

Shop more celebrity lipsticks.

MORE:• See Amy Adams' Hairstyles -- On You!• Warby Parker's Man of Steel Glasses• Fashion Lessons From Amy's Stylist