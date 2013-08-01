Found It! Amanda Seyfried's True Red Lipstick

Bombshell alert! At the New York City premiere of Lovelace, Amanda Seyfried channeled her vixen character with a vivid red lip. The star chose Clé de Peau Beauté's Extra Rich Lipstick in #311 Red Abundance, and we love how it tied her look together while adding a touch of retro drama. For shades as bold as Seyfried's, we recommend applying the product with a lip brush to get the most precise shape possible, as saturated colors leave little room for mistakes. Afterwards, blend a concealer around the perimeter of your lips to clean up any unexpected smudges. Seyfried's lipstick will roll out to stores this month -- pick it up for $65 at saksfifthavenue.com.

