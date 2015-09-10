Sheryl Sandberg, Taylor Swift Among Fortune's 2015 Most Powerful Women

Fortune has just released its list of the 2015's Most Powerful Women, which includes debuts from 11 executives and a bonus appearance from Taylor Swift at No. 51. The 18th annual list, which has plenty of changes from last year's roundup, ranks Facebook COO and author of Lean In Sheryl Sandberg (above, right) at No. 8, while the top prize goes to General Motors CEO Mary Barra. According to the magazine, Swift (a 2015 InStyle Social Media Awards nominee) gets a special spot on the list in part for "her industry clout," shifting "the power dynamic back toward the artists," and being "an increasingly vocal advocate for female empowerment."

Looking for some motivation? Consider this: The 27 CEOs on the list collectively control one trillion dollars in stock market value.

See the top 10 below and view the full list at fortune.com.

1. Mary Barra – CEO at General Motors

2. Indra Nooyi – CEO and Chairman at PepsiCo

3. Ginni Rometty – CEO, Chairman, and President at IBM

4. Marillyn Hewson – Chairman, CEO and President at Lockheed Martin

5. Ellen Kullman – CEO and Chairman at DuPont

6. Abigail Johnson – CEO and President at Fidelity Investments

7. Meg Whitman – CEO, Chairman, and President at Hewlett-Packard

8. Sheryl Sandberg – COO at Facebook

9. Irene Rosenfeld – Chairman and CEO at Mondelez International

10. Phebe Novakovic – CEO and Chairman at General Dynamics

