The 6 Looks You Need to Score from Forever21's New Work Line

Calling all #girlbosses: Your work wardrobe is about to get an upgrade, without the professional price tag, thanks to Forever21's new fall line. The brand is taking a chic new direction with this collection, which was designed with a career-focused shopper in mind.

The fall campaign, shot by fashion photographer Dan Jackson and styled by George Cortina, features models like Alana Zimmer; her boyfriend, Nick Rea; Yuri Pleskun; and identical twins Baylee and Kelsey Soles. Scroll down to see them rocking the six refined looks that we can’t wait to wear to work, available at forever21.com.

Self-Tie Collar Ribbed Dress ($25). Hooded Faux Shearling Jacket ($40).

Plaid Moto Jacket ($50). Pocket Shirt Dress ($23). Structured Faux Leather Crossbody ($23). Lace-Up Knee-High Boots ($40).

Marled Mock-Neck Top ($30). Sailor-Buttoned Wide-Leg Pants ($25). Faux Patent Leather Oxfords ($30).

White Layered Midi Dress ($23). Lace-Up-Over-The-Knee Boots ($45). Black Ringer T-Shirt Dress ($16).

Textured Boxy Over Coat ($68). Tasseled Multi Knit Scarf ($13).

