Forever 21's New Denim Line Is Making a Major Statement

Forever 21 is a catch-all for so many women who adopt different styles and belong to different economic brackets, so it only makes sense that the brand would expand to include something for all body types as well. Good news: they have!

The popular mall store is the latest to launch an inclusive denim line for women of all shapes and sizes: 12x12 Denim.

“We are pleased to introduce 12x12 Denim as a part of our continued focus on celebrating fashion for all sizes.” Linda Chang, Forever 21 Vice President of Merchandising, shared in a statement. “A key part of our mission is to empower our customers, to be confident with the bodies they have and for their fashion to be an extension of this.”

The 12x12 campaign features models Sarina Nowak, Sierra Skye, Yasmin Geurts, and Yvonne Simone, and makes an effort to highlight their personal styles and individuality.

Starting at just $28 and ranging from size small to 3x, 12x12 has something for just about everyone.

Affordable and inclusive? That’s a mission we can certainly stand behind.

Scroll down below to see some of the styles from F21’s progressive new line.

