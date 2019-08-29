The Reactions to the Forever21 Bankruptcy News Are Savage
Crop top jokes never get old.
Cover the ears of your 14-year-old self, because we have some bad news.
CNBC reported Wednesday that Forever21 was considering filing for bankruptcy as its business has continued to struggle over the years. Apparently, attempts at securing additional financing and restructuring their debt have stalled.
The company, which currently has 815 stores in operation globally, will likely shutter some locations if they declare, though nothing is certain at the moment. However, that hasn't stopped legions of loyal (or once loyal) customers from reacting on Twitter — and they held nothing back.
Some Forever21 shoppers (who, as we know, love a good deal), had their mind on one thing: a potential bankruptcy sale.
Others made fun of the clothing it sells, as Forever21 has, for better or worse, become synonymous with "crop top." The garment itself became a go-to punchline.
There were also jibes about the store's questionable collaborations with brands like Cheetos and the U.S. Postal Service, among others.
As well as some snarky remarks about the company's sizing, which has always been a sore spot for shoppers.
There was a tiny bit of nostalgia for the days when Forever21 was the store for broke teens and young 20-somethings.
And while it's still unclear what the future holds for the store in the wake of the news, some people are already mourning a potential loss.
Whatever the case, it's clear that it's the end of an era.