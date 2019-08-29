The Reactions to the Forever21 Bankruptcy News Are Savage

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

Cover the ears of your 14-year-old self, because we have some bad news.

CNBC reported Wednesday that Forever21 was considering filing for bankruptcy as its business has continued to struggle over the years. Apparently, attempts at securing additional financing and restructuring their debt have stalled.

The company, which currently has 815 stores in operation globally, will likely shutter some locations if they declare, though nothing is certain at the moment. However, that hasn't stopped legions of loyal (or once loyal) customers from reacting on Twitter — and they held nothing back.

Some Forever21 shoppers (who, as we know, love a good deal), had their mind on one thing: a potential bankruptcy sale.

Me thinking about all the Forever 21 employees who will be losing their jobs. But also thinking about the bankruptcy sale. pic.twitter.com/fuLpxyyhE5 — Llama Drama (@basicqueen69) August 29, 2019

Forever 21 Forever 21

clothes and now that it’s goin

their small bankrupt so

sizes there’ll be a sale pic.twitter.com/9RZeW7tREU — Viv (@_2much2say_) August 29, 2019

forever 21 bankruptcy sale? this is gonna be y’all pic.twitter.com/SmNHzmVono — Ali (@aIisimmons) August 29, 2019

When I see Forever 21 is supposedly about to file for bankruptcy so I know them closeout sales coming around the mountain very soon pic.twitter.com/YaUxK3dis5 — TheOnlyRace (@RaceBates) August 29, 2019

Others made fun of the clothing it sells, as Forever21 has, for better or worse, become synonymous with "crop top." The garment itself became a go-to punchline.

Forever 21 is going bankrupt bcz who wants to buy a floral crop top that says I Love PICKLES on the back? — k a y 🌻 (@KAYWOWWW) August 29, 2019

Flying a $9 chihuahua-sized crop top at half mast today out of respect for Forever 21's bankruptcy filing — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) August 29, 2019

There were also jibes about the store's questionable collaborations with brands like Cheetos and the U.S. Postal Service, among others.

Forever 21 dropped a whole Cheeto and Pepsi collection and is now wondering why they’re going bankrupt — big nic energy (@nicdimitrakis) August 29, 2019

Omg I wonder why forever 21 is going bankrupt pic.twitter.com/4CpYvXjaWb — Kiana ™ (@vkianav) August 29, 2019

As well as some snarky remarks about the company's sizing, which has always been a sore spot for shoppers.

With Forever 21 going bankrupt, I have no idea where I'm going to get dresses displayed as size 14 that are actually size 4. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 29, 2019

There was a tiny bit of nostalgia for the days when Forever21 was the store for broke teens and young 20-somethings.

not being able to make enough money to independently exist is the most true to its name thing Forever 21 has ever done https://t.co/RXHWN2FnMh — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 29, 2019

And while it's still unclear what the future holds for the store in the wake of the news, some people are already mourning a potential loss.

forever 21 turned 22... 😭✌️ — ً (@remsouI) August 29, 2019

RELATED: Forever21 Is Under Fire for Allegedly Sending Diet Bars with Online Orders

Whatever the case, it's clear that it's the end of an era.