Forever21 Is Under Fire for Allegedly Sending Diet Bars with Online Orders

UPDATE: Forever21 responded with a statement to InStyle, writing: "From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders. The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way."

Plenty of us love Forever21 for bringing us trendy pieces on a budget — even Blake Lively was a longtime fan. But the brand is currently under fire from people who claim that the company has been sending out diet bars with online orders.

Over the past few days, Twitter users have posted photos of their Forever21 orders, which included Atkins lemons bars. A majority of the posts came from users who say they had purchased plus-sized items, but some users said that they received Atkins bars along with items outside of the plus-sized collection, as well.

Hey @forever21 do you include weightloss Atkin bars in all your shipments or just in the ones for ladies over 1X ?? pic.twitter.com/ldajPJ81NM — Katya (@wisekatya) July 22, 2019

Thanks @Forever21 I have received my order of 5 items from the plus section.....oh and this #atkins bar that slipped in there. I don't take kindly to people telling me how to live my life. Oh, and when you were packing the diet bar, you forgot to put my actual invoice!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/bMcbQlsKrc — Gigi (@Gigicurious) July 23, 2019

I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well? pic.twitter.com/ds8kUTs7T7 — MissGG🏳️‍🌈 (@MissGirlGames) July 19, 2019

YES shame on me for ordering from @Forever21 but why do they have to push diet food on me?? It came with an Atkins bar?? pic.twitter.com/l8OWoMZw5P — chloseph (@wtfxchloe) July 23, 2019

my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus size collection and they sent a Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered💀 pic.twitter.com/Lxi6XnuOB1 — jesse (@jessemarisaelao) July 19, 2019

Forever 21 really put a fucking diet bar in with my plus size clothing order...I fucking can’t. 😡 — ✨💖Kat Ravioli💖✨ (@PinkMaggitKat) July 22, 2019

i just bought a bunch of xs/s clothes and got one too, i don't think its anything personal.. — kec 🦋 (@stxrkid) July 23, 2019

bought a swimsuit online from forever 21 and they sent me an atkins bar along with it lmaoo thank u for reminding me that i don't have a beach ready bod — Cailee (@caileeargudo) July 23, 2019

The move drew outcry from people who slammed Forever21 for promoting diet culture, fat-shaming customers, and risking triggering those who suffer from disordered eating and eating disorders.

it’s fucking obvious that @Forever21 is taking money from atkins to put these bars in only plus size orders. this could trigger anyone with an eating disorder! don’t fucking do this! did you know that some people are actually happy being fat? — pilot jones (@thicc_hunny) July 23, 2019

um....Forever 21 have been sending out Atkins Diet bars to customers that have been ordering their plus sized clothing.



That's a big fucking YIKES from me :\ — Prince Zelly ✨(Fabulously Feral) (@MadPrinceZelly) July 23, 2019

I am FUMING that @Forever21 is actually sending ATKINS BARS in Plus Size orders. Are you LITERALLY KIDDING ME. WTF is WRONG WITH YOU????? — ericaaaaaaaa 💁🏻‍♀️ (@ktjbpa2006) July 23, 2019

Yeah uh I will not be shopping at Forever 21. This is ridiculous. You know some ad person thought this was a fantastic ~targeted campaign. Gross. Gross gross gross. (Also Atkins bars are disgusting so it's like INSULT TO INJURY) https://t.co/mQ7niVnMhR — kaye toal (@ohkayewhatever) July 23, 2019

So @Forever21 got anything to say about their gross ass Atkins campaign they’re running rn? Whoever’s DUMB ASS idea this was should be fired. — Kaeley Trinidad (@bassbabe311) July 23, 2019

@Forever21 why are you sending out atkins bars with your plus-size orders? it’s hella fatphobic, insensitive, and harmful to everyone involved. diet culture continues to thrive because of companies like you who “subtly” shove it down people’s throats. please address this. — lauren✨ (@lauren_stays) July 23, 2019

Apparently @Forever21 sends out Atkins bars with all of its orders, which sends a wildly dangerous message to ALL of its customers. Not only is it fatshaming, it could also trigger people of all sizes who have EDs. This is as dangerous as it is inappropriate. https://t.co/gPfr3jMUK4 — Samantha Puc 🍦✨ (@theverbalthing) July 23, 2019

@Forever21 will no longer be getting my money if they continue to put ATKINS BARS in their online orders. You take money from all shapes of women only to push a weight loss agenda?! I'll buy a cheap, one-season-only bodysuit from a company that loves my thicc ass, thanks. — lanadelcourtney 💖💛💙 (@lanadelcourtney) July 23, 2019

Gani G., one of the Twitter users who says she received a plus-sized clothing order with an Atkins bar, tells InStyle she was initially confused, then angry, adding that it seemed to imply that "there is something wrong with me that needs to be fixed."

"It also made me think that maybe they don't want to provide plus size clothing anymore and this is their way of telling us," she says. "Right now I just feel disrespected, and I can only imagine that all of the other women who received the diet bar feels the same way."

Chloe, another woman who spoke out on Twitter, tells InStyle that she ordered clothing in sizes small and medium and was shocked when she saw the Atkins bar in her order, leading her to believe that the company was "trying to shame people."

"That would be so embarrassing if you went into a physical F21 store and got handed an Atkins bar on your way out!" she says.

Though Forever21's statement said that the items have been removed, Chloe said that she's been ordering from the company for years and hadn't received any free products until now.

"Maybe my timing was never during any of these trial periods, but this is the first I've ever heard of them doing that," she says. "They must have just removed the bar because my order was packaged on the 19th."

While the lemon bar that seems to have been included in the orders is not specifically marketed as a diet bar itself, Atkins is known for the Atkins diet, which purports to help people lose weight by limiting carbohydrate intake. However, studies have not found the Atkins diet to be any more effective, than, say, behavioral counseling for weight loss. Not to mention, your body needs carbohydrates, and drastically cutting carbs can lead to headaches, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, and constipation.

